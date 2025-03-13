The Situation of Inflation

The month of Ramadan is a sacred and spiritual time for Muslims worldwide. Its significance is profound, guiding people toward righteousness and devotion. However, another issue arises during this holy month—rising market prices, which burden ordinary citizens. Every year in Pakistan, as Ramadan begins, the prices of essential goods surge, and this problem worsens with time.

With the start of Ramadan, market dynamics shift. People fasting focus on preparing for Iftar, increasing demand for essential items like dates, milk, ghee, sugar, vegetables, fruits, and meat. Unfortunately, as demand rises, so do prices, making it difficult for the average person to afford basic necessities.

The primary reason for this price surge is artificial scarcity created by traders and shopkeepers seeking profit. The prices of vegetables, fruits, and other goods often double or even triple at the start of Ramadan, with the excuse that demand has increased. However, much of this inflation is due to hoarding, which leads to shortages and higher prices.

Although the government announces measures to control prices during Ramadan, these efforts often fall short. Special Ramadan markets offering discounts are set up, but these discounts apply to limited items, which are sometimes unavailable or of lesser quality. Moreover, regulatory authorities fail to effectively curb price hikes, leaving the public at the mercy of exploitative market forces. The impact of rising prices is particularly harsh on middle- and lower-income groups. While the spirit of charity and Zakat strengthens during Ramadan, inflation makes it harder for families to manage their daily expenses. Essentials like sugar, flour, milk, yogurt, and other dairy products also see sharp price increases, highlighting the lack of proper price control mechanisms.

Public grievances frequently highlight the government’s failure to regulate prices, causing financial hardship for the middle class and the poor. With no strict oversight, shopkeepers raise prices at will, further reducing the purchasing power of ordinary people. To address this issue, the government must enforce stricter laws and ensure their implementation to provide relief to the public.

At the same time, consumers must be cautious while shopping during Ramadan. Avoiding excessive purchases and negotiating fair prices can help prevent further inflation.

Ultimately, Ramadan is a time of compassion, sacrifice, and righteousness. If we support each other and make mindful purchasing decisions, we can collectively ease the inflationary burden. The government and relevant authorities must take urgent and effective action to allow people to focus on their worship and fasting without financial distress.

LARAIB HAMEED,

Lahore.