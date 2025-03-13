The Threat of Counterfeit Medicines

I am writing to draw attention to the alarming rise in counterfeit medicines, which poses a severe threat to public health and safety. The increasing presence of unauthorised and potentially harmful drugs in the market demands immediate and decisive action. Counterfeit medicines not only fail to provide the necessary treatment but can also cause serious health complications, endangering lives.

The widespread availability of such products undermines the integrity of healthcare systems and erodes public trust. It is imperative to ensure that only genuine, approved medications reach consumers. I urge the authorities to implement stricter monitoring of pharmaceutical supply chains, enforce enhanced regulations, and impose harsher penalties on those involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit medicines.

Additionally, raising public awareness about the dangers of fake medicines is essential in preventing further harm. Collaboration between regulatory bodies, healthcare providers, and law enforcement agencies is crucial in eliminating this menace. Stricter quality control measures, regular inspections, and the use of technology to track medicine authenticity can play a significant role in combating this issue.

Immediate action is necessary, and I would appreciate updates on the measures being taken to address this growing concern.

IQBAL BASHEER,

Rawalpindi.