Time of Fasting

This year, the holy month of fast for Muslims, Ramadan, and the Christian fast, called Lent by Catholics, overlap to a great extent. Ramadan began on 1 March and ends after 30 days with Eid-ul-Fitr on the 31st of March or the 1st of April, depending on the sighting of the moon. The Christian fast began on the 6th of March, and the first Sunday of fast was 9 March. It ends after 40 days with Easter, including Palm Sunday on 13 April, Maundy Thursday on 17 April, Good Friday on the 18th, Easter Sunday the 20th, and even a second Easter Day on Monday the 21st.

Ramadan varies from year to year and falls ten days earlier every year; thus, it is a cycle of about 30 years for Ramadan to be marked at the same time of year. So, it may happen that parents in their thirties with young children will be reminded of their own young years during Ramadan, recalling their own childhood and Ramadan. Well, it can also be other things and situations that one remembers.

Lent changes by about a month over time, and the earliest date that Easter Sunday can fall is the 22nd of March and the latest date is the 25th of April. The time is decide by three factors, namely that Easter Sunday shall fall on the first Sunday after full moon after Spring Equinox. This year, Easter is very late, almost as late as possible. It is interesting to know that before Christianity, the Jewish feast of Passover has traditionally been celebrated around the same time of year as Easter is now. It is said that to tie a new feast to an old feast makes it easier for people to get used to the new one. Christmas, too, is celebrated when there traditionally used to be a mid-winter feast in the Northern Hemisphere, since the 21 or 22 December is Winter Solstice, the shortest day of year when the ‘sun turns’ and the days become longer and warmer, and that must be celebrated. And then half a year later, mid-summer with Summer Solstice, falls on 21 or 22 June.

There are many variations in the traditions and concrete ways of fasting, although in Islam it is fairly alike everywhere. It is seen as mandatory for adults not to eat and drink from sunrise until sunset. Exempted are people who are sick, women who are pregnant, and the elderly. Also, people who are travelling are not required to fast, but should compensate at another time of the year. It should be emphasized that the spiritual aspects of the fast are essential since the period is about one’s faith becoming deeper and ones behaviour towards others improving.

In Christianity, there are more variations in how the fast is observed, depending on the branches and denominations of the religion. Today, relatively few Christians observe the concrete fast by refraining from eating and drinking during daytime. However, it is still a common practice in the Greek and Eastern Orthodox Christianity, thus more similar to Islam’s mandatory rules. (It may be timely to mention that the Eastern Orthodox Church is led from Moscow, Russia, where its Patriarch is based; the Ukraine Orthodox Church, the main religious association in Ukraine, has now during the war broken away from the Russian Orthodox Church, indeed caused by the Patriarch being close to President Putin’s regime.)

And then among Catholic Christians, the strict practice of refraining from food and drink is practised by some but not by all, and there are also brakes from fasting on Sundays and other days in the long 40-day period of fast. In Ireland, there is no fast on the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations; it is rather the opposite with elaborate celebrations and processions in memory of the foremost patron saint of Ireland, who lived from 385-461, and brought Christianity to Ireland. From the early 1700s, St. Patrick’s has been celebrated as the main religious and cultural feast in Ireland.

Last Sunday, the first Sunday of fast this year, the Priest in the main church in Islamabad, Our Lady of Fatima Jinnah Church, reminded the congregation, especially parents, that adults and older children who fast, can still attend the Holy Communion, which includes taking the ceremonial bread and wine, although they otherwise observe fast. The current English-speaking priest is African and he drew attention to the International Women’s Day, which had been marked on the day before, on 8 March. That was good and well, yet, the church and other religious associations, including Islam, have a way to go to reach greater gender equality, and countries’ governments, too. To talk about equality is easier than to practice it, as it also is to implement change in other sectors in society. I have reflected on that in a few recent columns.

A retired Swedish Bishop, Caroline Krook (b. 1944) said something about this notably that it is easier to talk about change in theory than to practice it. She spoke on the weekly Swedish TV (SVT) Weekend Prayer Programme, ‘Helgmålsringning’, on 1 March, at the beginning of this year’s time of fast. She made reference to fast and sacrifice. She became quite theological, drawing attention to the need for breaking away from certain things during the time of fast, in order to create something new and become free. We should give room to improve the depth of one’s faith, be able to see what otherwise has been hidden and below the surface. She drew attention to a story in the Bible (John 12:24-25) about the wheat grain that must die in order to give life and multiply. She said the story is complicated to understand, but worth reflecting on.

Furthermore, Caroline Krook also spoke about simpler aspects and effects of fast, and she seemed to regret that the fast is not practiced much any longer in the Protestant Church, in Sweden and elsewhere. Some few may fast, and some may do it partly, and there would be many traditions regarding ways of fasting, of refraining from rich food and heavy meals, and so on. We should also not overlook that the spiritual value of fast is given major attention in the Sunday church services also among the Protestants.

In the mentioned TV programme, Bishop Caroline Krook drew attention to the value of fast, but more as a time of religious contemplation and reflexion than the importance of the concrete fast. In her short talk at the prayer programme, she did not go into many details about the way her church observes the tie of fast. Beyond her talk, I would suggest that Christians, especially Protestants, have something to learn from the Muslims’ way of observing fast. Also, in Pakistan, where Christianity lives in close contact with Muslims, I believe that many Christians give greater attention to the concrete fast than most Christians elsewhere would do. Also, especially this year when the time of the Muslim and Christian fast happen at the same time, it gives all an opportunity to realize the similarities of the two religious traditions, and the principle role of fast, notably that we should all seek renewal and deepening of faith, and good and kind relationship with everyone, within and beyond one’s religion.

Wishing you Good Fasting - Ramadan Kareem.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached atatlehetland@yahoo.com