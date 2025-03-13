Timely completion of uplift projects a priority: Commissioner

Abbottabad - Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zahir-ul-Islam, has stressed the need for the timely completion of developmental projects, stating that these initiatives are crucial for improving public infrastructure and ensuring citizens’ convenience.

During a high-level meeting in Abbottabad on Wednesday, attended by senior officials from the National Highway Authority (NHA), police, and district administration, the commissioner directed all concerned authorities to expedite work and resolve any challenges hindering progress.

District Police Officer Abbottabad, Lieutenant General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, General Manager (Northern Areas) NHA, Director Maintenance NHA, Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Warden Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, SDMOs Construction PESCO, and other key stakeholders were present.

General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects, outlining achievements and highlighting areas requiring urgent attention. Commissioner Zahir-ul-Islam issued clear instructions to ensure projects meet their deadlines while maintaining high-quality standards.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing public facilities and infrastructure, vowing to overcome obstacles and ensure efficient project execution. The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to improve coordination among stakeholders and accelerate development efforts for public benefit.