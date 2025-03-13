Thursday, March 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Timely completion of uplift projects a priority: Commissioner

MONITORING REPORT
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Abbottabad  -  Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zahir-ul-Islam, has stressed the need for the timely completion of developmental projects, stating that these initiatives are crucial for improving public infrastructure and ensuring citizens’ convenience.

During a high-level meeting in Abbottabad on Wednesday, attended by senior officials from the National Highway Authority (NHA), police, and district administration, the commissioner directed all concerned authorities to expedite work and resolve any challenges hindering progress.

District Police Officer Abbottabad, Lieutenant General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, General Manager (Northern Areas) NHA, Director Maintenance NHA, Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Warden Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, SDMOs Construction PESCO, and other key stakeholders were present.

General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects, outlining achievements and highlighting areas requiring urgent attention. Commissioner Zahir-ul-Islam issued clear instructions to ensure projects meet their deadlines while maintaining high-quality standards.

Gandapur praises KP govt’s outstanding one-year performance

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing public facilities and infrastructure, vowing to overcome obstacles and ensure efficient project execution. The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to improve coordination among stakeholders and accelerate development efforts for public benefit.

Tags:

MONITORING REPORT

MONITORING REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1741849902.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025