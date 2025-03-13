Thursday, March 13, 2025
Train services suspended in Quetta division over security concerns

2:59 PM | March 13, 2025
Train operations in the Quetta Division remain suspended today due to security concerns following the recent attack on the Jaffar Express.

According to details, the departure of the Bolan Mail has also been canceled, with full refunds being issued to affected passengers.

Additionally, the Pak Business Express and Shah Hussain Express trains have been suspended due to low passenger numbers during Ramadan. Passengers of these trains will be accommodated on the Karakoram and Karachi Express.

The attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express in the Bolan Pass area left the train driver critically injured and resulted in the tragic loss of civilian lives. The attackers detonated a bomb on the railway track before taking over 400 passengers, including women and children, hostage.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed that all 33 terrorists involved were eliminated in a phased security operation. However, 21 passengers and four FC personnel lost their lives.

Khawaja Asif condemns Jaffar Express attack, lauds army’s response

The military official emphasized that no hostages were harmed during the operation and that security forces are continuing to secure the area. The train is currently being inspected by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to ensure safety before operations resume.

