Thursday, March 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tree plantation campaign launched in Kohat

Monitoring Report
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT  -  A tree plantation campaign has been formally launched at the District Resource Center of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

NCHD Focal Person for Volunteerism for Community Development, Shafiur Rehman, Field Officer Mudassar Shah, and NCHD District Volunteer and Social Worker Esar Ali Bangash inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling. Field Officer Waqar Ahmed Jan and other volunteers were also present on the occasion, emphasizing the importance of environmental protection and tree plantation.

The speakers said tree planting was essential for improving the environment and creating a green and pleasant atmosphere for future generations. They urged the public to participate actively in the campaign and contribute to making the country greener.

The participants appreciated the initiative and resolved to plant trees in their respective areas while ensuring their protection.

Gandapur praises KP govt’s outstanding one-year performance

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1741849902.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025