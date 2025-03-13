Umar Rehman condemns Jaffer Express attack

ISLAMABAD - Umar Rehman Malik, head of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Digital Media, on Wednesday strongly condemned the barbaric terrorist attack on Jaffer Express, calling it an unforgivable crime against innocent civilians.

He emphasized that such cowardly acts will never break Pakistan’s spirit or weaken the nation’s unwavering resolve against terrorism.

“Our prayers are with the victims and their families, and we hope for the safe rescue of all hostages and the swift recovery of the injured. The perpetrators of this heinous attack must be brought to justice. Pakistan will never bow to terror, Inshallah,” said Umar Rehman Malik.

Commending the heroic efforts of Pakistan’s security forces, he praised their swift and courageous response, which led to the rescue of 155 passengers and the elimination of 27 terrorists.

He reaffirmed that the bravery and dedication of the security forces reflect their steadfast commitment to the nation’s security.

He further stressed that any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty, whether internal or external, must be met with decisive action. He condemned those who exploit national crises for separatist agendas, calling for unity against such elements.

“At a time when our enemies seek to destabilize Pakistan, we must rise above political and ideological divides and stand united in the fight against terrorism and separatism,” he added.