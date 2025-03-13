Thursday, March 13, 2025
UoT, SIDB sign MoU to focus on skill development, research

Our Staff Reporter
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed  between the University of Technology Nowshera (UoT) and the Small Industries Development Board  (SIDB) on Wednesday at the conference room of SIDB  in Peshawar.  

The agreement was formally signed by Managing  Director of SIDB, Habibullah Arif, and Vice Chancellor of UoT Nowshera, Prof Dr Imran Khan, in the  presence of the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister  of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim  Tordher.  

This agreement aims to foster collaboration between  academia and industry, focusing on skills development,  research, and providing innovative solutions  to support local industries.

Furthermore, this partnership is expected to create  valuable opportunities for UoT students while contributing  to the growth of small and medium-sized  industries in the region.  

The president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce  and Industry, Fazal Muqeem, former president Eng  Maqsood Anwar, Haji Waheed Arif, Deputy Managing  Director Eng. Zulfiqar Shahibzada, Deputy Managing  Director of Estate, P&D, Noman Fayaz, Director  of Finance Bashir Ahmad, and renowned industrialist  Nooruddin were also present at the occasion.  

During the ceremony, Special Assistant to the  Chief Minister Abdul Karim Tordher termed the  aforementioned agreement as a milestone in opening  new avenues for the students of UoT. He said  that this agreement will be a significant step toward  fostering effective collaboration between academia  and industry. He added that this initiative  will enhance the industry through new research  and innovative solutions to support the industrial  sector in the province.

Our Staff Reporter

