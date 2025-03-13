UoT, SIDB sign MoU to focus on skill development, research

Peshawar - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Technology Nowshera (UoT) and the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) on Wednesday at the conference room of SIDB in Peshawar.

The agreement was formally signed by Managing Director of SIDB, Habibullah Arif, and Vice Chancellor of UoT Nowshera, Prof Dr Imran Khan, in the presence of the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher.

This agreement aims to foster collaboration between academia and industry, focusing on skills development, research, and providing innovative solutions to support local industries.

Furthermore, this partnership is expected to create valuable opportunities for UoT students while contributing to the growth of small and medium-sized industries in the region.

The president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fazal Muqeem, former president Eng Maqsood Anwar, Haji Waheed Arif, Deputy Managing Director Eng. Zulfiqar Shahibzada, Deputy Managing Director of Estate, P&D, Noman Fayaz, Director of Finance Bashir Ahmad, and renowned industrialist Nooruddin were also present at the occasion.

During the ceremony, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Abdul Karim Tordher termed the aforementioned agreement as a milestone in opening new avenues for the students of UoT. He said that this agreement will be a significant step toward fostering effective collaboration between academia and industry. He added that this initiative will enhance the industry through new research and innovative solutions to support the industrial sector in the province.