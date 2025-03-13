Thursday, March 13, 2025
US Chargé d’Affaires visits Rawalpindi traffic police head office

March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Natalie A. Baker, Chargé d’Affaires at US Embassy, here on Wednesday visited the head office of Rawalpindi traffic police where she was briefed about different facilities available for dirvers. The US diplomat and her team were welcomed by City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani and Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima. The diplomat arrived at the head office on the invitation of the CTO, noted a press release by City Traffic Police. The US diplomat accompanied by the CPO and the CTO visited One-Window Licensing hall where the CTO briefed the guest about use of modern and transparent mechanism for issuance of licenses to the new drivers. The diplomat was then taken to observe the modern driving training simulator where she was briefed about use of advanced technologies used for training purposes. Next, diplomat Baker visited the driving test track and traffic mess where she was briefed about the method for driving tests and the welfare work done by the traffic police. Finally, CPO Khalid Hamdani briefed the guest diplomat about the overall performance and working of the Rawalpindi police at the traffic office auditorium. Speaking on the occasion, the CTO Fatima elaborated on duties, challenges and performance of the city traffic wardens.

On the occasion, the US Chargé d’Affaires appreciated the efforts of the law enforcement agencies and took keen interest in use of modern technologies by traffic police for raising awareness and training the drivers about the relevant rules and regulations.

