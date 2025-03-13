US Consul General discusses Punjab law, order with home secy

LAHORE - General Kristin K Hawkins called on Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal at his office at the Civil Secretariat and discussed law and order situation in the province, professional capabilities of security agencies, and issues of mutual interest. The general congratulated the home secretary on the peaceful conduct of the Champions Trophy. The home secretary said that under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab was being made safer through the use of technology. Over the past year, 150-year-old laws had been updated to align with modern requirements. He added that law enforcement agencies had been equipped with modern tools, and criminal data has been digitised. Additionally, institutions such as the Crime Control Department and PIRA are being developed to meet contemporary security needs. Mengal also shared that Punjab is establishing 14 advanced checkpoints to enhance inter-provincial border security. Over the past year, significant efforts have been made in prison reforms, with measures being taken for the rehabilitation of inmates. The consul general expressed condolences over the tragic Jaffer Express incident.

In response, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal assured that they remain in constant contact with the Balochistan government regarding the unfortunate event and are committed to thwarting the nefarious plans of anti-state elements.

The meeting was also attended by Special Home Secretary Fazal Rahman, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza, and Additional Secretary Internal Security Ehsan Jamali.