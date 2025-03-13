Vehari administration launches grand operation against encroachments

Vehari - A major anti-encroachment operation was launched in Vehari on the directives of the Punjab government, resulting in the clearance of roads and improved traffic flow for citizens. On the directives of the Punjab government, the Vehari Municipal Corporation’s enforcement team conducted a major operation against encroachments in the city. Illegal counters, boards, tables, stalls, flower stalls, and parked vehicles were removed from the surroundings of Jinnah Road, Zia Shaheed Road, Club Road, Iqbal Road, London Road, University of Education Road, and the General Bus Stand. The anti-encroachment team made it clear that no shopkeeper, vendor, or illegal occupant would be allowed to set up obstacles on the roads. The purpose of this daily campaign is to facilitate the movement of citizens and maintain traffic flow. Citizens appreciated the administration’s action and expressed hope that the campaign against encroachments would continue on a permanent basis.

Al-Khidmat Foundation Vehari hosts Iftar dinner for journalists

Al-Khidmat Foundation Vehari organized a special Iftar dinner in honor of journalists, where District Ameer Syed Javed Hussain Shah presented the foundation’s annual performance report and congratulated Tariq Rafiq, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Tehsil Vehari, on earning the privilege of performing Umrah.

During the event, the annual report highlighted that Al-Khidmat Foundation assisted 350,000 people through various welfare projects, with a total expenditure of Rs. 56.9 million over the past year. Additionally: Rs. 96.93 million was allocated for the support of 183 orphans.

Rs. 25 million was spent on food rations, dowry funds, and wheelchairs for deserving individuals. The same amount is planned for public welfare projects in the coming year.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including:Malik Maqsood Athar Awan – Patron-in-Chief, Al-Khidmat Foundation (District General Secretary), Waqar Joyia Advocate – President, Lawyers Forum, Jamaat-e-Islami Vehari, Chaudhry Yaqub Sindhu – Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami City Vehari, Tariq Rafiq – Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami Tehsil Vehari, Engineer Ali Ahmed Sabir – General Secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami Tehsil Vehari, Rao Umar Nafees – District General Secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami Vehari, Rao Munawar, Rao Farman Kausar, and Qari Luqman, The event emphasized the organization’s commitment to social welfare and its plans for future initiatives to support the underprivileged.