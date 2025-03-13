Thursday, March 13, 2025
Water shortage in Tarbela Dam threatens power generation

Water shortage in Tarbela Dam threatens power generation
Anadolu
2:48 PM | March 13, 2025
National

The water storage situation in Tarbela Dam has reached a critical level, significantly impacting electricity production.

According to sources, the closure of nine power generation units has reduced output to just 499 megawatts, despite the dam's total capacity of 4,888 megawatts from 17 units. Currently, only eight units remain operational.

Reports indicate that the dam's water level has dropped to 1,404 feet, just two feet above the dead level of 1,402 feet, leaving minimal usable storage. Authorities have warned that if depletion continues, water releases will be adjusted based on new inflows.

At present, the inflow into the dam stands at 14,400 cusecs, while the outflow is 20,000 cusecs, further straining the reservoir's capacity.

Anadolu

National

