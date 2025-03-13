With the waning of winter and the waxing of spring, a new wave of terrorism seems to be hitting Pakistan from the northwest. Winter offered terrorism enough time to hibernate. The interregnum is over. With the opening of weather, all physical routes connecting Afghanistan with Pakistan are getting functional. With that, the wave of terrorism reached Bannu.

On March 4, a group of 16 terrorists attacked the Bannu Cantonment. Suicide bombers and explosive-laden vehicles were used to ram into the boundary walls of the Cantonment. The Jaish-e Fursan Muhammad, a faction of the outlawed Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, claimed the responsibility, and declared the attack a retribution for the Lal-Masjid desecration in Islamabad (in 2007). Though the attack was repulsed, it left two points to ponder over: first, intelligence on the ground failed to alert the Cantonment; and second, vehicles loaded with explosives were brought to the gates of the Cantonment.

In a row, this was the second attack on the Bannu Cantt. It simply means that the attackers planned it in a better way aimed at deep penetration to achieve their target. Moreover, linking the attack with any act of reprisal for the Lal-Masjid incident is an attempt to play with emotions of people to find sympathy. The claim offers a case study as to how terrorists try to buy emotions of bystanders to seek legitimacy of their cause. The Lal-Masjid incident is a smokescreen, the actual grievance is the merger of the tribal belt into the mainland Pakistan. The Tehreke Taliban Pakistan (TTP) aka al-khawarij wants its sanctuary back. In fact, the loss of the refuge in the lawless tribal belt forced the TTP to establish a similar shelter inside Afghanistan. Nevertheless, the Bannu attack has highlighted two main points: first, the TTP has the potential of launching attacks from across the border; and second, Pakistan is shorn of ground intelligence to forestall terrorist attacks.

Worrisomely, the attackers kept on seeking instructions from their handlers located in Afghanistan. It simply means that Pakistan’s all efforts to convince the Afghan Taliban ruling over Kabul to rein in the TTP have gone down the drain. Kabul seems to have been unconcerned about the activities of the TTP from the Afghan soil. This point brings the discussion to the question: what is the choice left with Pakistan?

Some time ago, Pakistan launched brief air strikes and destroyed certain hideouts of the TTP inside eastern Afghanistan to express the intent of retaliation. Pakistan believed that these airstrikes would make the TTP feel vulnerable and deter the organization from launching more attacks in the future. Pakistan’s belief that the TTP and its backer, the Afghan Taliban, would observe caution, remained otiose. Callousness prevailed over sanity. The Afghan Taliban put no constrains on the TTP and let it do as per its choice. It is as if the TTP were a spoiled child of the Afghan Taliban listening to no one and inviting the ire of its next door neighbor.

In December 2024, when Pakistan launched air strikes on the hideouts of the TTP inside Afghanistan, voices from inside Pakistan questioned the legitimacy of such strikes. Now, the attack on the Bannu Cantonment has doused those critical voices, though the attackers tried to refresh the Lal-Masjid issue in the minds of people. It simply means that Pakistan is bound to strike back but this time with ferocity more than before. Where the situation is leading to is anybody’s guess. A main concern is this: whether the Afghan Taliban ruling over Kabul are a legitimate power-wielders or an interim ones. As per the Doha Accord of 2020, the Afghan Taliban were supposed to hold a general election to hand over power to the elected representatives, but no development on this path has taken place. On the one hand, the Afghan Taliban are running out of legitimacy to hold on to the power. On the other hand, their lackeys, the TTP, are implicated in spoiling peace in the neighbourhood. Pakistan has a right to ask the United States (US) the purpose of transferring power to the Afghan Taliban.

On November 28, 2022 when the TTP called off its agreed ceasefire with Pakistan and ordered its militants to carry out attacks across the country, Pakistan did not take the threat seriously. Pakistan might be expecting another round of negotiations with the TTP and another round of ceasefire, overlooking the fact that the departure of the US forces from Afghanistan on August 30, 2021 had emboldened both the Afghan Taliban and their minions, the TTP. That is, the TTP was playing on the strength of the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan’s expectations from the Afghan Taliban ruling over Kabul since August 2021 are dying fast to control the TTP inside Afghanistan. The ruling junta in Afghanistan is in no mood to take any action against the TTP attacking Pakistan. Time has approached to make Pakistan drop its silence on the strategy of the US towards Afghanistan. The way the Bannu attack was planned, it means more such assaults are around the corner. The Bannu attack must be enough to alert Pakistan to what is in stock. It simply means that this year may witness a bloody conflict along the Pak-Afghan border. Options with Pakistan are two: first, retaliatory strikes, which Pakistan may resort to; and second, pre-emptive strikes, which Pakistan must think about.

As it seems to be, if Pakistan has to send its air planes frequently inside Afghanistan, the practice would harm Pakistan’s interest internationally, declaring it an offender. To anticipate it, Pakistan must knock at the door of the Security Council to seek legitimacy of such retaliatory or pre-emptive air strikes. The involvement of an international security body would save Pakistan from several headaches in the future.

Dr. Tehmina Aslam Ranjha

The writer is an analyst on National Security and Counter-Terrorism. She tweets @TA_Ranjha and can be reached at taranjha1@gmail.com