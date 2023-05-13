Saturday, May 13, 2023
Action against miscreants involved in attacks on public, private institutions continues: IG

May 13, 2023
LAHORE    -    Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Fri­day said that criminals involved in attacks on sensitive installations, public and private prop­erties, police teams, did not deserve any sympa­thy so these miscreants were being identified and traced out through CCTV footages, video recordings and social media posts. Dr Usman Anwar said that all the elements involved in the vandalism and spoilage of peace would be brought under the law and pun­ishments would be meted out to them. As per direc­tions of the IGP, opera­tions of police teams were continued to arrest the miscreants involved in attack on Jinnah House, vandalism, violence and arson on buildings of public and private insti­tutions. In this regard, the police teams have ar­rested more than 2,790 miscreants different dis­tricts across province.

