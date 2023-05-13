Action against miscreants involved in attacks on public, private institutions continues: IG

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Friday said that criminals involved in attacks on sensitive installations, public and private properties, police teams, did not deserve any sympathy so these miscreants were being identified and traced out through CCTV footages, video recordings and social media posts. Dr Usman Anwar said that all the elements involved in the vandalism and spoilage of peace would be brought under the law and punishments would be meted out to them. As per directions of the IGP, operations of police teams were continued to arrest the miscreants involved in attack on Jinnah House, vandalism, violence and arson on buildings of public and private institutions. In this regard, the police teams have arrested more than 2,790 miscreants different districts across province.