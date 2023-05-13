Saturday, May 13, 2023
Administrator inspects installation of bulk line of sewerage

KARACHI-DMC East Administrator Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Friday inspected installation of bulk line of sewerage in block-13/D2 Gulshan Iqbal and reviewed the pace of work.

He thanked Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Syed Salahuddin Ahmed for his cooperation and said that after the installation of sewerage line, the long standing problem of 13D 2 Gulshan-e-Iqbal will be resolved, said a statement. He said that all out efforts were also being made to resolve the long standing problems of district East and if problems related to other institutions, we are also trying to resolve these by taking on-board the concerned institutions.

