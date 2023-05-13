Saturday, May 13, 2023
Annual intermediate exams to start from May 20

Staff Reporter
May 13, 2023
BAHAWALPUR    -    Annual exams of Intermediate under the Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Sec­ondary Education will start on May 20. Accord­ing to the Controller Ex­amination Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Educa­tion, as many as 111,511 regular and private can­didates have registered for the exams. A total of 162 examination cen­tres have been set up in the Bahawalpur divi­sion for the exams. Roll number slips of regular candidates are avail­able online while roll number slips of private candidates are posted at their addresses.

