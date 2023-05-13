Saturday, May 13, 2023
ATC grants interim bail to 41 PTI workers

Staff Reporter
May 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE      -    An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to 41 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers till May 23 in a case registered by Ka­sur police on the charges of damaging the state property, terrorism and others allegations. The court directed the workers to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of interim bail. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI workers. The PTI activists, including Haji Mu­hammad, Nusratullah Khan, Humayun Masood, Mudassar, Shahid Masood, Fazl Mehmood, Muhammad Saleem, Mu­hammad Faisal, Asim Ali, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Hamid, Owais Ahmad, Muhammad Tanveer, Ijaz Ahmad, Usman Ghani, Muhammad Razzaq, Muhammad Mubashir and others, had approached the court for bail.

