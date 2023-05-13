Saturday, May 13, 2023
Attack on national institutions a conspiracy against Pakistan

Our Staff Reporter
May 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    President Patriotic Companions Mian Mateen said Friday that statements against the national institutions, especially the latest threats to the top judiciary were a conspiracy to hurt Pakistan. He also said violence needs to stop immediately. The way Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park was attacked despite court orders was also unfortunate. He added that the violent attack on Parvez Elahi’s house to arrest him was condemnable. “There was no ter­rorism or murder case on Parvez Elahi that his immediate arrest was required in such a way”. He added that the latest episode of Imran Khan’s violent arrest from the Islamabad High Court had sent a wrong message to the na­tion and has this caused a nation­al reaction. There was immedi­ate need to deescalate the tense situation. The President, Senior Judges of the Supreme Court and the military leadership need to sit together to find acceptable ways out of the current tense situation.

Our Staff Reporter

