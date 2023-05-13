Australia’s Voyager rock through to Eurovision final

Liverpool - Australia’s Voyager have broken the rock group curse at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest by qualifying for Saturday’s grand final. The five-piece, fronted by immigration lawyer Danny Estrin, sailed through the second semi-final alongside fellow rockers Joker Out, from Slovenia. Their success comes two days after the first semi, where every guitar group was eliminated. They included Ireland’s Wild Youth, who extended the country’s losing streak. Ireland, who hold the record for the most Eurovision wins of all time, have now failed to qualify five times in a row. Voyager’s lead singer, Daniel Estrin is a partner at law firm Estrin Saul, who spends his days in court helping migrants sort out their visa issues, before taking to the stage at night. “I think I might be the first lawyer to take part in Eurovision,” he told Australian Broadcaster SBS. “Although I know San Marino sent a dentist a while ago.” This could be Australia’s final chance to win - their contract with Eurovision runs out in 2023, and will need to be renegotiated before next year’s contest.

The second semi wasn’t as thrilling as Tuesday’s first instalment, with a surfeit of piano ballads sapping the show of energy. A highlight reel reminding fans of the night’s songs was essentially a three-minute supercut of women belting out high notes. But every so often, the contest showed signs of life. Be-hatted Belgian star Gustaph lit up the stage with his infectious house anthem Because Of You; and Poland’s Blanka brought some sunshine to a rainy Liverpool Thursday thanks to her breezy pop hit Solo, which is already a huge streaming hit.

Both acts made it through to the grand final, where they’ll face stiff competition from Sweden’s Loreen and Finland’s Käärijä, who are favourites to win.