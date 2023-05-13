Saturday, May 13, 2023
Balochistan CM condemns attack on FC Camp in Muslim Bagh

Staff Reporter
May 13, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -   Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Frontier Corps (FC) Camp in Muslim Bagh area of the province. He expressed his sorrow over the martyr­dom of two FC personnel and the injury of three personnel in the act of terror­ism. The FC force foiled the attack with courage and bravery and caused heavy damage to the terrorists, he added. He said that the nation was proud of its brave security forces who were play­ing a key role against the terrorists with determination and independence. He said that the time was not far when ter­rorism would be completely eradicated from the areas saying that the people of Balochistan were standing firmly with their security agencies.

