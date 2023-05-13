Balochistan CS inaugurates Digital Media Cell

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Friday said that the purpose of digital media cell was not only to answer the negative criticism against the government but also to convey the government’s performance to the people. He expressed these views while inaugurating the Digital Media Cell established in the Department of Public Relations with the support of the World Bank. Secretary Information Muhammad Hamza Shafaqat, Provin­cial Coordinator GPP Rashid Razak, Director General Public Rela­tions Kamran Asad, Director Muhammad Noor Khetran and other officers of the department were also present on this occasion. The CS said that effective response to criticism from the government on social media would be given immediately by digital media cell government performance. Not only will there be improvement, but the public relations department of Balochistan will show bet­ter performance than other provinces, he said, adding that despite the limited budget, the Information Department was doing better by improving efficiency. He said that the performance of the In­formation Department was commendable and the credit went to the secretary DGPR and the officers and staff. Steps will be taken to increase the professional capacity of the officers and improve their skills, he noted. He said that public relations systems were taking steps under comprehensive planning and solid strategy to reduce financial difficulties on a permanent basis so that it would not face any financial problem in the future but all affairs con­tinue to run smoothly. “If we compare the budget of Balochistan Information Department compared to other provinces, it is noth­ing. But despite this, the performance of the department is com­mendable and commendable,” he maintained. He further said that it was gratifying that Lahore University of Management Sciences and Centre Media have provided training to 10 trainees of Infor­mation Department. After which Balochistan Public Relations De­partment will be able to fulfil its role in a more efficient manner, he said, adding that after 19 years, the National Games were being organised in the province, which was an honour for the province and the media should also play its role for its best coverage.