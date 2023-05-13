Business community demands strict action against responsible of attacks on state property

KARACHI-The business community, on Friday, strongly reacted to recent incidents of violence and attacks on government and military installations, termed it as an attack on the integrity of the country and demanded strict action against the responsible.

President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Faraz-ur-Rehman, KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, President United Business Group (UBG) Sindh Region Khalid Tawab and other business community leaders while addressing a joint press conference here said that law enforcement agencies and Pakistan Army are our strength and attacks on military installations will not be accepted under any circumstances.

They strongly condemned the violent incidents on government and military installations, especially the attack on the Corps Commander House Lahore, GHQ and other Government properties.

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that such incidents have taken place for the first time in the 75-year history and such a reaction was not seen even when the country was divided. He said that due to the recent violent incidents, the value of the dollar suddenly increased by Rs.14 rupees, which caused irreparable damage to the economy.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that all political parties should forget their differences and negotiate and decide on the Charter of Democracy.

Khalid Tawab said that Pakistan’s economy was already under external and internal pressures so it could not afford violent incidents like attacks on government and military installations.

Zubair Chhaya said, “In such a case law enforcement agencies and Pakistan Army are our strength, an attack on them is an attack on Pakistan,” he said adding that attacks on military installations will not be accepted under any circumstances as soldiers are the protectors of our borders who are sacrificing their lives for the sake of the country. He called upon the political parties to solve the problems by sitting at a table and resolving the differences for the sake of the country’s integrity.

Johar Qandhari, Sheikh Umar Rehan and others said that no patriotic Pakistani could support the attack on Pakistan Army installations so miscreants creating law and order situations and damaging state property should be dealt with strictly and brought to justice immediately.