Class IX chemistry paper leaked in Larkana

LARKANA-The Class IX chemistry paper was leaked on Friday in Larkana. The question paper was shared in WhatsApp groups; nevertheless, the cheating mafia failed miserably to help students write the answers due to the suspension of internet service across Sindh.

On the other hand, an attempt was made to carry out theft at a public school in Dakhan, a suburban area of Shikarpur. The thieves attempted to remove the iron installed on the roof of the Government Girls Primary School. They also injured the watchman when he resisted the theft attempt. The injured watchman was shifted to Larkana in critical condition. The students and teachers in the school protested against the incident. They were holding placards in their hands inscribed with slogans demanding the arrest of the thieves.

The police arrested a suspect, and a case against him will be registered against him on the complaint of the school management.