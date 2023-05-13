Saturday, May 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner directs to implement micro-plan for total success of polio drive

Our Staff Reporter
May 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD    -   Faisalabad Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the health department and other quar­ters concerned to ensure strict implementation on micro-plan during anti polio drive for its total suc­cess. Chairing a meeting here on Friday, she said that anti-polio drive would commence in Faisala­bad from May 15 for which all necessary arrange­ments should be completed. She assigned tasks to district health authority and said that their teams should remain active in the field during week long campaign so that 100 percent targets of the drive could be achieved. She also directed the officers of district and divisional administration to remain in the field to monitor performance of polio teams.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1683871103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023