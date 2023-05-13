Confrontation worsens

ISLAMABAD - Political confronta­tion and uncertainty is worsening with every passing day as the gov­ernment and the oppo­sition wrestle ahead of the general elections.

Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf chief Im­ran Khan has not come without a price and there may still be more consequences. The nor­malisation also looks a far cry as the govern­ment and the opposi­tion are in no mood to show any flexibility.

Yesterday, Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif dis­approved of the ‘double standards of justice’ be­ing meted out to Imran Khan in his corruption cases. He maintained that the coalition would take every step to ensure rule of law in the country.

Chairing the meeting of the federal cabinet, he said other political leaders in the country faced trials and tough handling, while Imran Khan was given a “privileged treatment”.

Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said po­litical parties and masses should all act together to safeguard the Constitution in all times ei­ther good or bad to ensure free­dom of the nation and democra­cy. Bilawal said the country did not define itself by the challeng­es being faced by it rather how it faced the challenges.

The country and the nation faced abrogation of the Consti­tution by the dictators and the people of Pakistan resisted ev­ery single usurper and dictator, he contended.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Marriyum Au­rangzeb denied rumours of a possible emergency being en­forced in the country.

Aurangzeb said there had been no decision made in the cabinet meeting regarding the enforcement of emergency.

Adding more spice to the po­litical storm, Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman an­nounced that the ruling coa­lition would hold a peaceful protest and sit-in in front of the Supreme Court on Mon­day. This comes in response to the relief granted to PTI chief Imran Khan in multiple cases by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) a day after the Supreme Court had declared his arrest in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case ‘illegal’.

Maulana made the announce­ment after an emergency meet­ing of the PDM, which was at­tended by various political leaders, including PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif, and PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, who participated via video link.

The federal cabinet held dis­cussions over the verdicts, as well as reviewed the recom­mendations of extending the tenure of the assemblies, sourc­es added.

Federal Minister for Pover­ty Alleviation and Social Safe­ty Shazia Marri said chaos was detrimental to development of country. The 1973 Constitution clearly defined role of every in­stitution including the judiciary, she added.

She said Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) in Pakistan was authorized to carry out investi­gation against any judge of the superior judiciary. “We have SJC but there is need for transpar­ency of public scrutiny of the judges,” she mentioned.