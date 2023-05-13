Confrontation worsens

ISLAMABAD - Political confrontation and uncertainty is worsening with every passing day as the government and the opposition wrestle ahead of the general elections.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has not come without a price and there may still be more consequences. The normalisation also looks a far cry as the government and the opposition are in no mood to show any flexibility.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif disapproved of the ‘double standards of justice’ being meted out to Imran Khan in his corruption cases. He maintained that the coalition would take every step to ensure rule of law in the country.
Chairing the meeting of the federal cabinet, he said other political leaders in the country faced trials and tough handling, while Imran Khan was given a “privileged treatment”.
Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said political parties and masses should all act together to safeguard the Constitution in all times either good or bad to ensure freedom of the nation and democracy. Bilawal said the country did not define itself by the challenges being faced by it rather how it faced the challenges.
The country and the nation faced abrogation of the Constitution by the dictators and the people of Pakistan resisted every single usurper and dictator, he contended.
Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb denied rumours of a possible emergency being enforced in the country.
Aurangzeb said there had been no decision made in the cabinet meeting regarding the enforcement of emergency.
Adding more spice to the political storm, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that the ruling coalition would hold a peaceful protest and sit-in in front of the Supreme Court on Monday. This comes in response to the relief granted to PTI chief Imran Khan in multiple cases by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) a day after the Supreme Court had declared his arrest in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case ‘illegal’.
Maulana made the announcement after an emergency meeting of the PDM, which was attended by various political leaders, including PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, who participated via video link.
The federal cabinet held discussions over the verdicts, as well as reviewed the recommendations of extending the tenure of the assemblies, sources added.
Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said chaos was detrimental to development of country. The 1973 Constitution clearly defined role of every institution including the judiciary, she added.
She said Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) in Pakistan was authorized to carry out investigation against any judge of the superior judiciary. “We have SJC but there is need for transparency of public scrutiny of the judges,” she mentioned.