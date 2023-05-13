Corps Commander directs for speedy rehabilitation of Radio Pakistan building

PESHAWAR - Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Friday visit­ed the building of Radio Paki­stan, which was ransacked and torched by a violent mob of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on May 10. He was given a de­tailed briefing about the inci­dent in which the decades-old historic building was burnt. The Corps Commander took a round of various sections of the building, including the office of Associated Press of Pakistan on the fourth floor, and direct­ed the Pakistan Army person­nel busy in the rehabilitation and cleanliness work, for ear­ly completion of the task, be­sides providing other needed assistance. He also offered the installation of a transmitter on behalf of the Pakistan Army for Radio Pakistan. The Corps Commander said those injured in the incident would be pro­vided the best possible treat­ment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Peshawar. It may be mentioned here that with the assistance of the Pa­kistan Army, Radio Pakistan Peshawar restarted its broad­casting the other day, which is a testimony to the fact that the Pakistan Army stands by the nation in difficult times.