Court declares plea against Imran's marriage inadmissible

An Islamabad court on Saturday declared the petition seeking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s marriage to be declared illegal, inadmissible.

Civil Judge Nasir Minullah heard the case, in which petitioner’s lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi said Bushra Bibi was in Iddat in January 2018 as she got divorced in November. He argued that marriage in the days of Iddat was illegal, adding that the perception that if they got married on the first day of 2018 would help Imran Khan become the prime minister was nothing but fraud.

“If the marriage was legal, then why did they hold nikkah ceremony again? The fraud started from Bani Gala and the marriage took place in Lahore,” he added.

The judge inquired if Imran Khan’s marriage took place in Lahore, how did it fall in the jurisdiction of this court.

Lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi told the court that the nikkahkhawan was taken from Islamabad. The court said the case was beyond its jurisdiction and inadmissible.