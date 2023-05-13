DC directs to mark Red stickers on houses detected with dengue

Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Friday directed the officials concerned to paste a Red sticker on houses from where dengue larvae were detected.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials to register FIRs against commercial building owners if dengue larvae were found on their premises.

The DC said the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae, therefore, strict compliance with the anti-dengue SOPs was needed to prevent larvae spread.

He directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae and their eradication and give special attention to high-risk Union Councils.

He urged the residents to remove stagnant water, especially after rain in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

The DC said the district administration and health officials were making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue. Yet, he noted, no campaign could be successful without people’s active participation.

On the occasion, the health official briefed the meeting that during indoor surveillance, anti-dengue teams checked 53,222 houses during the last four days and found dengue larvae at 236 homes.

Similarly, he added that during outdoor surveillance, the teams inspected 17,339 spots and detected larvae at 41 places while the required activity was carried out there.