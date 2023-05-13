DC releases Rs9.41m Zakat funds

SIALKOT - Administrator District Zakat Com­mittee/Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan has released Zakat funds amount­ing to Rs9,412,400 to the health welfare committees of District Headquarter (DHQ)/Tehsil Head­quarter (THQ) hospitals, on the advice of Health Welfare Commit­tee. According to details, the DC gave cheques worth Rs5,012,500 to Government Allama Iqbal Me­morial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, Rs2,004,800 to Government Civil Hospital Daska, Rs448,000 to Government Civil Hospital Pasrur, Rs1,494,100 to Government Sar­dar Begum Memorial Hospital and Cheques of Rs448,000 were distributed to the health social of­ficers concerned.

The deputy commissioner said that deserving patients would be able to purchase medicines from medical stores on the form of the Local Zakat Committee with Za­kat funds. District Zakat Officer Asif Shaukat was also present.

ADCG CHAIRS DISTRICT WEL­FARE FUND BOARD MEETING

Additional Deputy Commission­er General (AGCG) Sialkot Ahmed Raza chaired the District Welfare Fund Board meeting, held at DC Office Committee Room. As many as 302 applications for burial, marriage grant and monthly grant of Rs14.5 million were ap­proved. According to details, a to­tal of 304 cases were considered in the meeting and after scrutiny, the board approved the cases. The cases of 102 funeral grants of Rs3.535 million, 185 marriage grants of Rs10.3 million and 17 monthly grants of Rs0.666 mil­lion were approved. Elementary Education Ata Elahi, District Welfare Board members Humira Rafiq, Binyameen, Scrutiny Mem­bers Muhammad Yousaf and Mu­hammad Rasheed and Assistant Muhammad Arshad were also present in the meeting.