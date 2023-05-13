Demo held against lack of facilities at Bhutto’s library  

NAUNDERO - The readers of Khan Bahadur Ahmad Khan Bhutto Memorial Library reached the Benazir Bhutto Press Club and protested against the lack of electricity in the library. The leaders of the protest, Abid Narejo, Ghulam Shabbir Khokhar, Zainul Abedin, Muhammad Rafiq Dahani, Taufiq Jarwar, Asim Kertio and others said that air conditioners have been installed in Khan Bahadur Ahmad Khan Bhutto Library for the last two years, but there is no electricity to run them due to which this facility has become useless. They said that we have very hot weather and despite having air conditioning, it has become very difficult to sit and study in the library due to the unavailability of electricity. They said that the number of readers in the library is very high but due to the lack of electricity, the young students who come to study there in the library are also suffering a lot.