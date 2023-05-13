Saturday, May 13, 2023
DIGP Abdul Aleem Billoo Shaheed Basketball Tournament resumes 

STAFF REPORT
May 13, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The DIGP Abdul Aleem Billoo Shaheed Basketball Tournament resumed at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh after the situation in the city returned to normal. Arambagh Club defeated Delta Club by 51-43 in the first match. Henry Pereira scored 18 points, Hassan Ali 15 and M Moaz 12 points from Arambagh Club. From the losing club, M Aziz scored 14 points, Ifand Khan 11 and Abdullah Javed 9 points. In the second match, Iqra Club defeated Nazimabad Gymkhana by 49-44 points. On behalf of Iqra Club, Ahsan Rajput scored 13 points, Salim Parvez scored 12 points, and Arslan Khan scored 10 points. Salim Mandukhel scored 10 points and Tahir Khan Niazi scored 10 points.

 

