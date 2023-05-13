Emergency ambulance service for mothers, children started in Balochistan

QUETTA - Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah on Friday said that for the first time in Balo­chistan, the emergency ambu­lance service for mothers and children under Merck 1122 was launched with the support of Balochistan Human Investment Project. He expressed these views while addressing at a cere­mony as the chief guest, Environ­ment Secretary Asfandyar Kakar, Project Director Balochistan Hu­man Investment Project Saqib Kakar, Public Health Specialist Balochistan Human Investment Project Dr Ali Nasir Bugti, Staff Officer of Health Minister Zakir Ali, DG Mark Mohammad Asfar, Director Operation Merk Opera­tion Riyaz Ahmed, Director Tech­nical Dr Amir Bakhsh, Education and Nutritionist Haroon Kasi, IT Officer Shiraz Khan were present on the occasion. The health min­ister appreciated the provision of 24 ambulances for mother and child by Merck 1122 on be­half of Director Balochistan Hu­man Capital Project Saqib Kakar. Safe transfer to the hospital was an important step. The monitor­ing system of emergency medi­cal equipment should be acti­vated in the ambulance, he said. Earlier, Director Operation Merk Riaz Ahmed informed the par­ticipants of the event that under the Balochistan Human Invest­ment Project, 24 ambulances equipped with modern medical equipment have been handed over to Merck 1122. He said that initially, this ambulance service was being started in 4 districts of Quetta, Chagai, Pishin and Killa Abdullah. Free ambulance ser­vice will be provided 24 hours for mother and child health emergencies, he said. Director Balochistan Human Capital Proj­ect Saqib Kakar while addressing the participants of the event said that the aim of this ambulance service was to bring the mother and child to the hospital imme­diately. These ambulances are equipped with all the emergency equipment. All ambulances are equipped with a tracker system, he said. Environment Secretary Asfandyar Kakar appreciated the efforts and performance of 1122.

Director Technical Merck Dr Amir Bakhsh said that Balo­chistan, more than 300 mothers died before reaching the hospi­tal, this ambulance service would save the lives of women during childbirth by transporting them to the hospital in a timely and safe manner.