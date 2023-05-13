Ex-naib nazim tehsil Jaranwala shot dead

FAISALABAD - Former naib nazim tehsil Jaranwala was shot dead over an old ri­valry in the area of City Jaranwala police precincts on Friday.

A spokesperson for police said here on Friday that Rai Shehbaz Ahmad, former naib nazim tehsil Jaranwala, was present outside his residence in Islampura when unidentified assailants riding on a motorcycle came there and opened indiscriminate fire on him.

The victim received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance, while the accused managed to flee the scene. The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem.

Apparently, the killing of Rai Shehbaz was an outcome of old enmity. However, the police were investigating the incident to arrest the culprits and ascertain real cause behind this murder, the spokesperson added.

DC ORDERS CHECKING WHEAT SMUGGLING AT ALL COSTS

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has directed the of­ficers of district administration and revenue department to take appropriate steps for controlling wheat smuggling completely.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, he reviewed wheat procurement drive and expressed dismay over lethargy in the purchasing process at Sammundri and Tandlianwala centres.

He directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) and District Food Controller (DFC) to visit these areas and take strict action against the illegal hoarding of wheat in addition to lethargic and negligent attitude of the wheat procurement staff.

He also directed to improve checking at the posts erected at all entry and exit points of the district for controlling wheat smug­gling completely so that 100 percent target of the wheat procure­ment campaign could be achieved.

TORTURED BODY OF MISSING MAN FOUND

The tortured body of a missing man was found from the area of Millat Town police station. Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Friday that 48-year-old Aslam, son of Muzammal Din, a resi­dent of Chak No 197-GB Bagewal got missing from his house on Thursday. His relatives searched him for a lot but in vain. How­ever, some passersby witnessed a corpse lying of a young man near Wapda Town Chak No 197 and informed the area police. The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mor­tuary for postmortem through Rescue 1122 vehicles. Relatives of Aslam were suspicious that he might have been killed after abduction. However, real cause of his death would come to light after postmortem report.

ARMY, POLICE CONDUCT FLAG MARCH

Army troops and police contingents conducted flag march in Fais­alabad on Friday for maintaining law and order situation in the city. Army jawans, alongwith Dolphin force, Elite force, Anti-Riots force, anti-terrorist force, Eagle squads, traffic police and Punjab police participated in the flag march and passed through various roads.

A spokesperson for the administration said that the flag march started from main gate of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Pak army troops and police contingents marched on DC Road, Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk (Red Crescent Chowk, Jhal Chowk, Sa­tiana Road, Sammundri Road, Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars. This march was conducted to ensure implementation on the law imposed to prohibit gathering of the people at any place for demonstration and protestation, he added.

Man, mother die after receiving burn injuries from fireworks

A young man and his sexagenarian mother died in hospital after receiving severe burn injuries from fireworks. A spokesperson for Allied Hospital said here on Friday that one Abid of Tibban Chiniot had established a firework factory in his house, where the fire­work caught fire all of sudden a couple of days ago.

As a result, 60-year-old Shehnaz, wife of Abid, and her son Im­ran (40) received severe burn injuries and were shifted to local hospital, from where they were referred to Allied Hospital Fais­alabad for treatment.

The doctors at Allied Hospital tried their best to save their lives but in vain, and they both breathed their last amid receiving inten­sive care treatment, he added.