Fazl announces protest in front of Supreme Court on Monday

ISLAMABAD - In a major development, Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Friday announced that he would lead a protest march towards the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday for releasing and giving ‘special treatment’ to PTI chief Imran Khan.
"A sit-in will begin in front of the Supreme Court from Monday," Fazl told reporters during a press conference after the meeting of the ruling alliance on Friday. PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz joined the meeting via video link. Akhtar Mengal, Akram Durrani and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and several other leaders of coalition parties were also present on this occasion. "We will tell the Supreme Court that it is the mother of the law, not mother-in-law," Fazl said. "The SC was issuing orders beyond the scope of law and constitution.". "The judges are men made of flesh like us, not heavenly beings," Fazl said, "they have gone beyond the Constitution to an extent that they do not even consider the Parliament to be supreme." PDM chief said that the PDM had decided to stage protests against the SC's attitude and appealed to the 'entire nation' to make their way to Islamabad on Monday. However, he clarified that it would be a PDM protest not a government protest. "I want to tell my workers, leave whatever you are doing and make your way to Islamabad." he said. "If someone stops us, we will answer with slaps, sticks and stones." He added that if there was chaos, it would mean people from PTI had infiltrated into their ranks and would be dealt with immediately. He said that by giving 'facilities' to Imran Khan, the court had given protection to corruption and encouragement to those who were involved in it.