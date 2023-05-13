Fazl announces protest in front of Supreme Court on Monday

ISLAMABAD - In a major development, Pa­kistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Friday announced that he would lead a protest march towards the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday for releasing and giving ‘special treatment’ to PTI chief Imran Khan.

“A sit-in will begin in front of the Supreme Court from Monday,” Fazl told reporters during a press con­ference after the meeting of the ruling alliance on Friday. PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz joined the meeting via video link. Akhtar Mengal, Akram Durra­ni and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Court from Monday,” Fazl told reporters during a press conference after the meet­ing of the ruling alliance on Friday. PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz joined the meeting via video link. Akhtar Mengal, Akram Durrani and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and several other leaders of coalition parties were also present on this oc­casion. “We will tell the Su­preme Court that it is the mother of the law, not moth­er-in-law,” Fazl said. “The SC was issuing orders beyond the scope of law and consti­tution.”. “The judges are men made of flesh like us, not heavenly beings,” Fazl said, “they have gone beyond the Constitution to an extent that they do not even consider the Parliament to be supreme.” PDM chief said that the PDM had decided to stage protests against the SC’s attitude and appealed to the ‘entire na­tion’ to make their way to Is­lamabad on Monday. Howev­er, he clarified that it would be a PDM protest not a gov­ernment protest. “I want to tell my workers, leave what­ever you are doing and make your way to Islamabad.” he said. “If someone stops us, we will answer with slaps, sticks and stones.” He added that if there was chaos, it would mean people from PTI had infiltrated into their ranks and would be dealt with im­mediately. He said that by giving ‘facilities’ to Imran Khan, the court had given protection to corruption and encouragement to those who were involved in it.