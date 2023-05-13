First int’l moot on computing technologies held

PESHAWAR - First three-day international conference on Computer Technologies and Tools Applications under the aegis of Agriculture University Peshawar was concluded here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jahan Bakht was the chief guest while the chief organiser was Pro Vice Chancellor. Dean Prof Dr Daud Jan, Focal Person Dr Asfandiar Khan and Secretary Dr Javed Iqbal Bangash were also present on the occasion.

Chief organiser Prof Dr Daud Jan while welcoming the chief guest VC Prof Dr Jahan Bakht and other participants, said that the purpose of this conference was to provide a platform to computer researchers, scholars and experts to come together and share their knowledge, experiments and take advantage from the inventions jointly.

The conference also provided opportunities to network, collaborate and learn about the latest research and trends in their respective fields, present research findings and get valuable feedback from researchers and experts in the field. Overall, the conference aimed to facilitate the exchange of ideas, encourage critical thinking and promote intellectual development.