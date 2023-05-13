Former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar loses protective bail

In a recent development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) withdrawn the single bench’s order that prohibits the arrest of the former Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar.

According to the details, the decision came after a five-member larger bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, issued a written order requesting the details of Buzdar’s preliminary investigation.

During the hearing, the questions raised by the single bench were not referred to the Chief Justice while referring the file to the larger bench, while both parties involved in the case have also submitted a written response on this matter.

The case is set to continue, with the further hearing postponed until May 26.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Buzdar has secured protective bail in corruption and other cases.

Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench judge Justice Tariq Nadeem heard the case, in which Usman Buzdar appeared in person for protective bail.

The LHC Bahawalpur bench granted seven-day protective bail to Buzdar after hearing initial arguments from his counsel.