Frontex boss says Med migrant crossings at record level

Warsaw - Migrant crossings through the Mediterranean have reached unprecedented levels as increasingly organised smuggling gangs are producing makeshift boats much more easily, the head of the European Union’s border agency told AFP. In the first four months of 2023, the numbers of crossings through the central Mediterranean soared almost 300 percent compared to the same period last year, with almost 42,200 entries detected. “I have never seen this before,” Frontex chief Hans Leijtens said in an interview, adding that the crossings through the route accounted for just over half the nearly 80,700 irregular entries into the EU so far this year. “Especially from Tunisia, right now we see, compared with last year, it’s a 1,100 percent growth,” Leijtens said. In a statement, Frontex said the level of crossings across the central Mediterranean is the highest since the agency began collecting data in 2009. The steep rise, according to Leijtens, has to do with the change in the modus operandi of the human traffickers -- and the lower price of a single crossing. “They’re using right now small metal makeshift boats that can be produced at the beach within one day, 24 hours, which will cost around 1,000 euros ($1,090),” Leijtens said. “The lower prices mean they need to have larger volumes. So there’s a reason for them to push more. So that may also be an explanation for the numbers right now.” Leijtens said smugglers were becoming more organised and competing with each other.