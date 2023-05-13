Saturday, May 13, 2023
Gold price falls by Rs6500 per tola

APP
May 13, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs 6,500 to Rs 230,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs 237,300 the previous day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs 5,573 to Rs 197,874 from Rs 203,447 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down to Rs 181,384 from Rs 186,393. The price of per tola silver dipped by Rs 300 to close at Rs 3,100 and that of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs 257.21 to Rs 2,400.54 respectively.

