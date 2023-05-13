Govt vows to hold 'well-trained PTI gang' accountable for vandalism

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday the government would take strict action against the PTI gang that vandalised public property during protests against PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Addressing a presser, he said CCTV recordings would be used to identify them. “Anyone identified will be held accountable,” he added. Their leader [Imran Khan] would also be held accountable, he said, for orchestrating such acts.

He went on to say that Mr. Khan had a purpose to ensue anarchy in the country and he had been struggling to materialize it. “He has produced a cult since 2014, and especially since last year, which can help you gauge that it is not a political party but a mindset full of hate, violence, abuse, and threats,” he added.

Outlining the number of protests and protesters across the country, he said he was fully responsible for reporting these verified facts and figures. “The number of protesters dropped from 45000 on May 9 to up to 6910 on May 11,” he added.

He explained that On May 9, protests were carried out at least 12 places with a participation of up to 700 people in Islamabad, at 221 places in Punjab with a participation of 15-18000, and 126 places with a participation of 19-22000 in KP. On May 10, the capital city saw protests at 11 places with a number amounting to 1900, at 33 places in Punjab with 2200 people, and at 85 places in KP with 13000 agitators. On May 11, protests were carried out at four places with 515 people in Islamabad, at Punjab’s 12 places with 1000 people and at 39m places in KP with 5000-6000.