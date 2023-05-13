HEC conducts capacity building workshop for Punjab teachers

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan on Friday conducted the second cohort of capacity building training programme for faculty of Affiliated Colleges (ACs) of Lahore Division in collaboration with HED Punjab under the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project.

A three-day capacity building workshop was conducted by the HEDP team at the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, for the faculty of 50 Affiliated Colleges (ACs) of Lahore Division. The batch comprising 91 participants included more than 60 percent women. These included teachers from Lahore, Shahdara, Kasur, Pattoki, Phool Nagar, Chunian, Kot Rada Kishen, Mustafaabad, Kanganpur, Khudian Khas, Changa Manga, Muridke, Nankana Sahib, Narang Mandi, Shahkot, Sangla Hill, Bucheki and Sheikhupura.

The training was comprised of ten modules: (a) Transition to Semester System; (b) Semester System Planning and Management (c) Academic Advisement and Career Progression; (d) Use of Technology in Teaching (e) Use of Technology in assessment (f) Learning Assessment and Feedback; (g) Quality in Learning (h) Curriculum development (i) Course Development; and (j) Teaching Methodology: Andragogy and Pedagogy.

The activity is led by the Post-Secondary Education Reform Unit (PERU) team, a component of the project responsible for the execution and the roll-out of UEP, in close coordination with the HEDs of the government.

The HEDP project is focused on supporting the tertiary education system composed of ACs in Pakistan and several initiatives of the project including IT support, governance, capacity building and financial autonomy are aimed to support these institutions.