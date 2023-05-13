HEC team visits SALU regarding performance  

SUKKUR - On the directives of Quality Assurance Agency of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad regarding Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE)-2021-22 a team of HEC on Friday visited Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, for three days. The team was led by Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Saeed-ul-Hassan Chishti, Muslim Youth University, Islamabad. Munir Ahmed Mirjat, Director Quality Assurance Division HEC, Islamabad, Dr. Abdul Qudoos and others members of IPE. They called on the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto at Vice Chancellor Secretariat and discussed on the academic, research and development. On this occasion, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto shared with the team regarding academic development, research and governance of the University. He said that Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur is the prime academic institution having significant geographic location providing conducive, congenial and peaceful environment to the students and staff. He said various drastic measures have been taken on different sides for its betterment. He said our undergraduates and graduates are rendering their services for the welfare of the state and community at large. Review Panel of IPE conducted meeting with the graduates and postgraduates students of different Institutes and Departments, they also interacted with the faculty members including TTS, interacted with Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, Registrars, Controller of Examinations, Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Director ORIC, Director Student Affairs, I.T Manager, Provost Hostels, Director Finance, Project Director (Works), Director Planning & Development.