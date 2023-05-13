Hygiene problems at government hospitals  

Government hospitals in Karachi are facing significant hygiene problems, including a lack of sanitation facilities and improper waste disposal. Additionally, the conditions of medical equipment are also faulty, resulting in a decrease in care and an increase in high-risk hygiene problems.

A month ago, my sister took her son to a government hospital where he wanted to use the bathroom. However, he immediately left because the toilets were not clean, and there was no soap to wash his hands. Due to these issues, even doctors get sick. If the doctors fall ill due to poor hygiene, who will treat the patients?

It is necessary for the government to take steps to address these issues and ensure that proper assets are available to provide top-quality hygiene. Government hospitals receive a lot of funding, so why aren’t they providing adequate conditions and hygiene?

The government should pay attention to this problem so that sick patients do not get sicker due to poor hospital hygiene.

MAHAM ASLAM,

Karachi.