IESCO notifies power suspension programme  

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM: Islamabad Circle, Tufail Shaheed, Frash Town, Kirpa, I-11/1, I-11/3, Metro feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Nogazi, Bajniyal Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Basali, Pind Jatla, Lab.I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Industrial, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, Fazl Ahmad Shaheed, Choah Khalsa, Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Mandi Bhalwal, Cantt, CMH Jhelum Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Miani, and Munara feeders; and from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM: Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, VIP, Jhanda, Rawalpindi-III feeders and surrounding areas.