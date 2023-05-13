Imran has two faces, I will expose soon: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former prime minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has said that Imran Khan uses people for his own purposes and he has two faces.

In a statement on Saturday, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that Imran Khan had lost in his self-righteousness and PTI chairman had double faces. He said he would soon expose the double-faced Khan.

Mr Ilyas said that Mr Khan did not attend the funeral of his old friend. “He accepts only whatever is in his favour,” he said.

The former prime minister of Azad Kashmir said Mr Khan attacked national institutions which even the enemy could not do. “I condemn such attacks, words of Imran Khan and the tone he had adopted,” he added.