Saturday, May 13, 2023
Imran Khan to address public at 6.15 pm today

Web Desk
5:56 PM | May 13, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address the nation at 6:15 pm on Saturday (today). 

Imran Khan will speak from his residence at Zaman Park, in which he will officially respond to his illegal arrest and the events of the past few days. 

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred the law-enforcement agencies from arresting PTI chief Imran Khan in any case lodged against him across the country until Monday (May 15). Subsequently, the court granted him a 10-day transitory bail in cases lodged in Lahore. 

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri and Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan, issued the order. It adds to the relief given to Mr. Khan by the IHC including the court's orders to bar security forces from arresting Mr Khan in any case lodged after May 9 until May 17, and to stop proceedings in the Toshakhana case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Mr Khan for allegedly concealing gifts.

Imran Khan to address public at 4pm today

One of the cases lodged in Lahore pertained to Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah's murder. Zille Shah was purportedly killed amid PTI's protests in Lahore with the Punjab police nominating Mr Khan and other PTI leaders in his murder case. On the other hand, the PTI claimed that Mr. Shah had been murdered by police. Mr Khan had moved court for protective bail in four cases including Zille Shah’s murder case.

