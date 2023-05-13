Imran Khan vows to maintain ‘good relations’ with COAS Asim Munir

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has vowed to maintain good relations with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir after coming into power.

While talking to the foreign media at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Imran Khan said that he has never given negative statements against COAS General Asim Munir. He vowed to maintain good relations with the army chief after coming into power.

The former premier said that some people are misguiding the army chief about him. He added that he has already sent a message to the army chief.

Khan rejected the claims of getting any relief from the judiciary. He alleged that he has been abducted and later he was given his arrest warrant in jail. “After reaching court, it came to my knowledge that people were killed. I had already warned about the consequences if I am arrested.”

The PTI chief said that people vented anger over his arrest. He admitted that the behaviour of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials was good when he stayed in their custody.

Earlier, Khan rejected the notion that a deal had been reached during a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi held a day earlier.

Talking to journalists inside court premises, the former premier said that President Alvi did not bring “anyone’s message”, adding that no deal had been reached.

Imran Khan expressed gratitude to judiciary for ‘upholding the Constitution’ as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).

Speaking of the protests, the PTI chief said that when a crowd takes to streets without supervision of a leader, it gets ‘out of control’.

He further said that he had warned the government not to lead the country towards ‘anarchy’. “I kept warning that if Pakistan becomes Sri Lanka, it will go out of everyone’s hands,” he added.