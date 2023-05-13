Imran pins hope on CJP Bandial to conduct fair probe into turmoil

In the first address after IHC eliminated all possibilities of his arrest in multiple cases, PTI chief Imran Khan said CJP Bandial should constitute a bench to investigate the vandalism to unearth the real perpetrators,

Addressing via video link, he said a man who had been known for 50 years without a criminal case was dragged and slapped with 145 cases in a year. “Not even a big criminal can commit 15 crimes in a day”, he added.

He went on to say that when he came to power in 2018, he decided to promote Seerat-un-Nabi based morality and technology through establishing the Al-Qadir University to help build honest leadership. “A sponsor came and agreed to establish the university,” he added.

Mr Khan continued by saying that he inaugurated the university’s groundbreaking ceremony on May 15, 2019 as PM adding that the NCA case they [the government] were talking about surfaced seven months later in December 2019. “The PTI government was given choice that if it agreed to the confidential agreement between property tycoon and the NCA, the money will be repatriated to the country,” he added.

Otherwise, he went on to say, the PTI government had to approach the court. "We were told that we had wasted $100m in litigation so we decided to adjust the money to the SC. “SC is also a part of the country,” he added.