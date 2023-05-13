Saturday, May 13, 2023
Int’l Day of Families to be marked  on May 15

APP
May 13, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The International Day of Families will be celebrated across the world including Pakistan on Monday to highlight the importance of families, people, societies, and cultures around the world. 

International Day of Families promotes the importance of a healthy and well-balanced family.

A wide range of events is organized at local, national and international levels. These include 1) workshops, seminars and policy meetings for public officials; 2) exhibitions and organized discussions to raise awareness of the annual theme; 3) educational sessions for children and young people; 4) and the launch of campaigns for public policies to strengthen and support family units. 

In some countries, tool kits are created to help people organize celebrations aimed at a particular section of the population, such as school children or young adults. The year 1994 was proclaimed as the International Year of Families by the United Nations. It has been held every year since 1995.

This was a response to changing social and economic structures, which have affected and still affect the structure and stability of family units in many regions of the globe.

