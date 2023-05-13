Saturday, May 13, 2023
Int’l nursing day observed

APP
May 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   The Inter­national Nursing day was ob­served in the country like the rest of the world on Friday, May 12. Punjab Health Sec­retary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi cut the cake during his visit to the Directorate General office here. The secretary assured the nurses that all possible resources would be utilized for the improvement of the nursing sector. Nursing Direc­tor General Munazza Cheema appreciated the steps taken by the government for the betterment of the nursing sector. She thanked the Pun­jab government for record promotions of nurses in the province on the occasion of the nursing day.

