Saturday, May 13, 2023
Iranian Ambassador calls on Sindh Assembly Speaker

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini along with a delegation called on Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani here on Friday.

The matters of mutual interest, better diplomatic relations between the two countries were discussed during the meeting, said a statement. 

On this occasion, the Iranian Ambassador and the other delegation members also visited different sections of the Sindh Assembly. The Ambassador of Iran thanked Sindh Assembly Speaker and appreciated the good relations between the two countries. Agha Siraj Durrani also presented traditional Sindhi Ajrak and a gift of cap.

